Superfood Hummus: Know THESE 5 benefits of this Middle-Eastern spread

Superfood Hummus: Know 5 benefits of this Spread

Hummus, a traditional Middle-Eastern spread made from chickpeas blended with tahini, olive oil, and spices, has gained widespread popularity around the globe for its delicious taste and numerous health benefits. This versatile dish is not only a tasty snack but also packs a nutritional punch, making it a superfood in its own right. From plant-based protein to heart-healthy fats, here are 5 reasons why you should consider adding this versatile dip to your diet.

Rich in plant-based protein:

One of the primary ingredients of hummus is chickpeas, which are an excellent source of plant-based protein. Protein is essential for building and repairing tissues in the body, making hummus an ideal option for vegetarians and vegans looking to increase their protein intake. Additionally, the tahini (sesame seed paste) used in hummus also contributes to its protein content, making it a complete protein source when paired with whole grains or bread.

Packed with nutrients:

Hummus is not only rich in protein but also contains an array of essential vitamins and minerals. Chickpeas are loaded with nutrients such as fibre, folate, iron, phosphorus, and manganese, all of which play vital roles in maintaining overall health. Additionally, tahini adds healthy fats, calcium, and B vitamins to the mix, further enhancing the nutritional profile of hummus.

Promotes digestive health:

Hummus is an excellent source of dietary fibre, which is crucial for maintaining a healthy digestive system. Fiber helps regulate bowel movements, prevent constipation, and promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. By including hummus in your diet, you can support digestive health and improve overall gastrointestinal function.

Supports heart health:

The combination of chickpeas and tahini in hummus makes it a heart-healthy food choice. Chickpeas are high in soluble fibre, which helps lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Furthermore, the monounsaturated fats found in tahini have been linked to improved heart health by lowering LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and reducing inflammation in the body.

Boosts energy levels:

The combination of complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats in hummus provides a steady source of energy, making it an ideal snack for sustained vitality throughout the day. Whether enjoyed as a spread on toast, a dip for vegetables, or a topping for salads, hummus can help keep you feeling satisfied and energized between meals.

