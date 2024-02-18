Superfood Pistachios: Know THESE 5 benefits of Pista

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Pistachios: Know 5 benefits of Pista

Pistachios, those delightful emerald jewels of the nut world, are more than just a satisfying snack. Packed with nutrients and boasting a unique flavour profile, they offer a surprising array of health benefits that can contribute to a well-balanced diet. So, ditch the empty calories and dive into the world of pista power with these five reasons to make them your new go-to healthy treat.

Nutrient density:

Despite their small size, pistachios are packed with essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients. They are an excellent source of vitamin B6, which is essential for metabolism and nervous system function, as well as minerals like potassium, phosphorus, and magnesium, which support various bodily processes, including muscle function and bone health. Additionally, pistachios contain plant compounds like polyphenols and carotenoids, known for their antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Keeps your eyes healthy:

Rich in antioxidants like lutein and zeaxanthin, pistachios play a crucial role in maintaining eye health. These compounds help protect the eyes from age-related macular degeneration and cataracts by filtering harmful blue light and reducing oxidative stress on the retina. Including pistachios in your diet can contribute to preserving vision and reducing the risk of vision-related disorders as you age.

Keeps a check on cholesterol levels:

Pistachios are a heart-friendly snack rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, which are beneficial for reducing bad cholesterol levels (LDL) while increasing good cholesterol (HDL). Additionally, they contain antioxidants like lutein and gamma-tocopherol, which help prevent the oxidation of cholesterol, thereby reducing the risk of heart disease. Consuming pistachios as part of a balanced diet can contribute to a healthier heart and improved cardiovascular function.

Manages your weight:

Despite being calorie-dense, pistachios can actually aid in weight management. Their high protein and fibre content promote satiety, keeping you feeling fuller for longer and reducing cravings. Studies have shown that consuming pistachios as part of a healthy diet can lead to moderate weight loss and decreased waist circumference.

Antioxidant all-star:

Pistachios are loaded with antioxidants like lutein, zeaxanthin, and proanthocyanidins. These antioxidants combat free radicals, harmful molecules that damage cells and contribute to chronic diseases. By neutralising free radicals, pistachios offer cellular protection and contribute to overall health and wellness.

ALSO READ: Superfood Buckwheat: Know THESE 5 benefits of Kuttu