Sore Throat? THIS simple glass of water can be the BEST cure

The weather is changing, and during this time, colds, coughs, and throat infections are very common. To keep yourself healthy in such weather, it is important to take full care of yourself. Generally, it is seen that the problem of soar throat occurs due to cold and cough, whereas in some cases, bacterial infection is also the cause.

Due to soar throat, there is difficulty in swallowing anything and there is also constant pain in the throat. Instead of taking more medicines, it is better to first treat the soar throat by adopting natural methods. However, if the problem worsens then a doctor should be consulted. Here we are telling some home remedies, by which you can get naturally rid of throat infection.

Use these simple glasses of water to treat soar throat

Salt water

If you gargle with salt water, you get relief from a throat infection and the pain caused by it. Gargling with hot water reduces the effect of bacteria. To do this experiment, take a glass of warm water add about half a teaspoon of salt to it and gargle with it. Gargle for about 5-7 minutes, doing this at night provides more relief.

Turmeric water

Turmeric has antibacterial properties along with antioxidants, hence this spice is seen as a medicine to cure infections. To get rid of throat infection and phlegm, mix half a teaspoon of turmeric in hot milk or hot water and drink it. Doing this at night is considered more beneficial.

Other home remedies to treat sore throat

Take steam to remove infection

Taking steam is very beneficial in removing the bacteria produced along with mucus in the upper respiratory tract. To take steam, heat water in a vessel, cover your head with a towel, and take it near the vessel. Now take a deep breath, you will feel the benefits immediately.

Garlic is beneficial

Garlic is also rich in antibacterial properties and has antiseptic properties. Eating raw garlic is beneficial in curing throat infections. To get rid of soar throat, chew three to four garlic cloves and eat them. This will provide relief from throat infection and is also considered good for the digestive system.

