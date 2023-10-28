Are eggs good for Diabetes? Find truth here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetic patients can eat a limited quantity of eggs

Are eggs good for Diabetes: Eggs contain many nutrients like choline and lutein which protect you from many diseases and also keep your mind healthy. Egg yolk i.e. its yellow part contains biotin, which is essential for healthy skin, hair, and nails as well as insulin production. Eggs are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial fats for diabetic patients.

Earlier, the consumption of eggs was not considered good for diabetes and heart patients because it contains too much cholesterol. However, it does not increase the amount of cholesterol in the blood because good cholesterol is found in eggs. Still, heart patients should consume eggs only on the advice of a doctor.

Benefits of eggs for diabetic patients

If diabetic patients eat a limited quantity of eggs then it is not harmful in any way. According to research, the glycemic index of eggs is low, due to which eating it keeps the blood sugar level under control. In diabetes, blood sugar levels can be reduced to a great extent by eating eggs. If someone has the problem of high blood sugar then they should pay special attention to their weight. Apart from this, the consumption of eggs is beneficial for diabetes patients in many other ways, such as

Eggs contain essential vitamins like Vitamin A, B6, B12, and Selenium, which strengthen the immune system.

Eggs also contain a good amount of nutrients called lutein and zeaxanthin, which are necessary to keep the eyes healthy.

A diabetic patient also starts getting tired quickly. So consumption of eggs can also be beneficial in dealing with this problem. Eggs are rich in protein and thiamin, riboflavin, folate, and vitamins B6, and B12, which help increase energy.

How many eggs can a diabetic patient eat in a day?

If you have diabetes then consuming eggs three times a week will be enough. Also, eating the white part of the egg will be more beneficial. Along with this, the ways of eating it also have to be considered. Consuming eggs becomes harmful when they are cooked in cooking oil or butter. This can cause harm instead of benefit. Boiled eggs are the healthiest option. Apart from this, prepare bhurji and eat it. On the other hand, if along with diabetes, your cholesterol also remains high, then consume only one egg.

