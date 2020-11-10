Skipping breakfast and late dinner can lead to chronic kidney disease: 5 Foods to keep your kidneys healthy

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kidney-friendly foods

According to a research published in the journal Nutrients, skipping breakfast and having dinner late may lead to chronic kidney disease. The study was conducted in Kanazawa, Japan on 26,000 patients who were more than 40 years of age. Unhealthy habits like having dinner within 2 hours of sleep and skipping your breakfast more than thrice a week can impact the smoothe functioning of your kidneys. Therefore, here we are with 5 kidney friendly foods which will help your vital organs healthy. Take a look

Apples

Apples have good amount of soluble fiber called pectin that helps in reducing the risk of kidney damage and also helps lowering down the cholestrol levels in your body. Apples also contain high sources of antioxidants which helps in protecting your brain cells.

Fish High in Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential nutrients our body cannot make, so we must get them through the foods we eat. They have many important functions in the body including controlling blood clotting and building cell membranes in the brain. Omega-3 fatty acids have been shown to decrease risk of abnormal heartbeats, decrease triglyceride levels and slightly lower blood pressure. They are being looked at for their potential benefits for conditions such as cancer, autoimmune diseases and inflammatory bowel diseases. Salmon is a favorite “go-to” source of omega–3 fatty acids, but you can also consider mackerel, albacore tuna, herring and sardines.

Water

Water is the most important drink for the body. The cells use water to transport toxins into the bloodstream. The kidneys then use water to filter these toxins out and to create the urine that transports them out of the body. A person can support these functions by drinking whenever they feel thirsty.

Spinach

This leafy green vegetable is high in vitamins A, C, K and folate. The beta-carotene found in spinach is important for boosting your immune system health and protecting your vision. It is also a good source of magnesium. Instead of lettuce in your salad, try spinach. You can also easily incorporate spinach into your diet by making a simple side dish of steamed spinach, spiced up with garlic and olive oil.

Sweet Potatoes

These super spuds are packed with beta-carotene and are an excellent source of vitamins A and C. Sweet potatoes are also a good source of vitamin B-6 and potassium. One medium (5-inch long) sweet potato contains 112 calories and nearly 4 grams of fiber, according to the USDA National Nutrient Database. You can eat them mashed or even make your own oven-baked fries.

