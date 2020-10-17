Navratri 2020: Follow Swami Ramdev’s diet plan while fasting if you have diabetes, BP and obesity

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev's diet tips for Navratri 2020

Navratri is here and many people observe fasts during these nine auspicious days. It is a festival of Maa Durga which also teaches a lesson to have a control on your diet. According to Swami Ramdev, fasting is very important as it helps your body to get detoxed. However, it is equally necessary to keep yourself energized as well. Therefore, here we are with a diet plan to follow during fasts by Swami Ramdev which will be beneficial for people who are suffering with diabetes, obesity, blood pressure, colitis, psoriasis, arthritis. Take a look

Follow this diet plan during fast

Drink 3-4 litres of water daily

Eat more fruits

Keep away from fried foods

Have dairy products

Eat pomegranate, buttermilk, curd.

Eat gourd juice, soup etc.

If you are underweight

If you are underweight and fasting, then you should include banana dates, ashwagandha, asparagus and musli etc. in your diet.

If you are overweight

If you are overweight and fasting, then along with yogasan, you should only consume watermelon, pumpkin and gourd.

Those who just overcame coronavirus

If you have recently got rid of coronavirus and have decided to fast then include pomegranate, fig, apple seasonality, pineapple, gooseberry, raisins etc. in your diet. This will increase your immunity and will keep you full of energy.

Diabetic patients

Diabetic patients have to take more care of their health during fasting. In such situations, it is recommended that you drink cucumber, bitter gourd and tomato juice. This will kee your blood sugar levels in control.

If you are suffering with Psoriasis, Arthritis, Constipation, Asthma, Fatty Liver

If you are troubled by these diseases, then it is strongly suggested that you have figs, dry grapes, black oak atleast once while fasting for Navratri.

