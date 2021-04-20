Know how to strengthen your immunity from Swami Ramdev

Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev

Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Curfew and lockdown seem like the only logical way to curb the growing number of cases. due to lack of antibodies it is getting for the doctors to cure those affected by the deadly virus. In such a situation, it is important that you increase your own immunity. According to a study, 50 per cent of people do not wear masks properly and on;y 14 per cent wear them properly. If you want to protect yourself from contracting the virus, then it is important that you wear a mask properly and maintain social distancing. Here are some yoga and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev that can help you strengthen your immunity.

According to Swami Ramdev, antibodies are produced in the body only when your immunity is strong. For this, you can adopt these yogasanas and ayurvedic remedies.

Surya Namaskar

Helpful in increasing energy level

Increases immunity

Improves digestive system

Body gets flexibility

Memory is strong

Effective for weight gain

Detoxes the body

Glowing skin

Stress relief

Helps in sress and anxiety

Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness

Sheershasan

Increases immunity

Improves blood circulates in the brain

Regulates secretion of pituitary and pineal glands

Enhances memory, concentration, enthusiasm, elation, fearlessness,

Sarvangasan

Relieves stress and anxiety

Helps increase concentration

Energy flow in brain is better

You won't have to wear glasses

Thyroid gland activates

Arms and shoulders become strong

Hallasan

Makes the body flexible

Strengthen both arms

Helpful in reducing belly

Helps increase height

Weightloss

Chakrasana

Keeps the digestive system right

Strengthen hands

Strengthen chest

Beneficial for lungs

Reduce laziness

Strengthen the waist, spine

Yogamudrasana

Constipation problem ends

Get rid of gas

Digestive problems are at bay

There is also benefit in piles

Small intestines are active

Reduces stomach fat

Get rid of obesity

The spine becomes flexible

Chakrasan

Stimulates the lungs

Benefits to asthma patients

Reduces stress and depression

Relieves back and headache

Sleep sickness cures

Makes the spine strong

Control high blood pressure

Beneficial for thyroid

Vrkshasan

Helpful in increasing height

Strengthen the spine

Make the body flexible

Strengthen the muscles of the feet

Make chest wide and strong

Bhujangasana

Beneficial for heart patients.

Effective in stomach related diseases.

It helps in reducing obesity.

Stretches the lungs, shoulders and chest.

The spine is strong.

The lungs are strengthened by the posture.

Uttanapadasana

Control diabetes

Benefits from constipation problem

Beneficial in acidity

Help you lose weight

Helpful in increasing height

Gomukhasana

Back makes arms strong

Spinal cord is strong

Makes the body flexible

Chest widening

Relieves fatigue, stress, anxiety

Develops strong will

Beneficial in liver and kidney problems

Beneficial in cervical spondylitis

Markatasan

Spinal cord becomes flexible

Back pain goes away

Good yoga for lungs

Stomach problem ends

Relieves gas and constipation

Helps increase concentration

Beneficial in cervical, abdominal pain, gastric, lower back pain

Kidneys, pancreatic, liver are active

Makarasan

Help increase height

Helpful in reducing weight

Relieved from back pain

Beneficial in joint pain

Relief from acidity

Ayurvedic remedies to boost immunity