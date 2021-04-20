Know how to strengthen your immunity from Swami Ramdev

Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country. Curfew and lockdown seem like the only logical way to curb the growing number of cases. due to lack of antibodies it is getting for the doctors to cure those affected by the deadly virus. In such a situation, it is important that you increase your own immunity. According to a study, 50 per cent of people do not wear masks properly and on;y 14 per cent wear them properly. If you want to protect yourself from contracting the virus, then it is important that you wear a mask properly and maintain social distancing. Here are some yoga and ayurvedic remedies from Swami Ramdev that can help you strengthen your immunity.
According to Swami Ramdev, antibodies are produced in the body only when your immunity is strong. For this, you can adopt these yogasanas and ayurvedic remedies.
Surya Namaskar
- Helpful in increasing energy level
- Increases immunity
- Improves digestive system
- Body gets flexibility
- Memory is strong
- Effective for weight gain
- Detoxes the body
- Glowing skin
- Stress relief
- Helps in sress and anxiety
- Builds confidence, patience and fearlessness
Sheershasan
- Increases immunity
- Improves blood circulates in the brain
- Regulates secretion of pituitary and pineal glands
- Enhances memory, concentration, enthusiasm, elation, fearlessness,
Sarvangasan
- Relieves stress and anxiety
- Helps increase concentration
- Energy flow in brain is better
- You won't have to wear glasses
- Thyroid gland activates
- Arms and shoulders become strong
Hallasan
- Makes the body flexible
- Strengthen both arms
- Helpful in reducing belly
- Helps increase height
- Weightloss
Chakrasana
- Keeps the digestive system right
- Strengthen hands
- Strengthen chest
- Beneficial for lungs
- Reduce laziness
- Strengthen the waist, spine
Yogamudrasana
- Constipation problem ends
- Get rid of gas
- Digestive problems are at bay
- There is also benefit in piles
- Small intestines are active
- Reduces stomach fat
- Get rid of obesity
- The spine becomes flexible
Chakrasan
- Stimulates the lungs
- Benefits to asthma patients
- Reduces stress and depression
- Relieves back and headache
- Sleep sickness cures
- Makes the spine strong
- Control high blood pressure
- Beneficial for thyroid
Vrkshasan
- Helpful in increasing height
- Strengthen the spine
- Make the body flexible
- Strengthen the muscles of the feet
- Make chest wide and strong
Bhujangasana
- Beneficial for heart patients.
- Effective in stomach related diseases.
- It helps in reducing obesity.
- Stretches the lungs, shoulders and chest.
- The spine is strong.
- The lungs are strengthened by the posture.
Uttanapadasana
- Control diabetes
- Benefits from constipation problem
- Beneficial in acidity
- Help you lose weight
- Helpful in increasing height
Gomukhasana
- Back makes arms strong
- Spinal cord is strong
- Makes the body flexible
- Chest widening
- Relieves fatigue, stress, anxiety
- Develops strong will
- Beneficial in liver and kidney problems
- Beneficial in cervical spondylitis
Markatasan
- Spinal cord becomes flexible
- Back pain goes away
- Good yoga for lungs
- Stomach problem ends
- Relieves gas and constipation
- Helps increase concentration
- Beneficial in cervical, abdominal pain, gastric, lower back pain
- Kidneys, pancreatic, liver are active
Makarasan
- Help increase height
- Helpful in reducing weight
- Relieved from back pain
- Beneficial in joint pain
- Relief from acidity
Ayurvedic remedies to boost immunity
- Eat giloy and basil. This will benefit. You can also prepare and drink it.
- Eat healthy good.
- Perform yajna with cow with ghee and guggul.
- Drink Goudhan extract in the morning.
- Eat turmeric, shilajit, chyawanprashan in milk.
- Soak almonds, walnuts and figs in water overnight. Take it in the morning with water or milk.
- If there is a problem of phlegm and cold, then eat the Shwahri decoction, Shwashahi Vati. Simultaneously gargle with hot water and rock salt.
- Eat coronil.