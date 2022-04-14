Do you have itchy eyelashes? Know all about this condition called Ocular pruritus

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IAMSBMAZWI Itchy eyes symptoms, precautions, and treatment.

The problem of itchy eyes, also known as Ocular pruritus, is a common issue faced by many people. It is usually caused by a condition called dry eye syndrome. As our eyes make for an important part of our body, it is important to take good care of them by going for a routine check-up with an ophthalmologist. People also go through anxiety as Ocular pruritus affects their day-to-day life. To avoid such problems one should always make sure not to expose your eyes to any harsh light, dirt or anything that can cause irritation.

Here are the symptoms, precautions, and treatment for itchy eyes:

Symptoms:

Itchy eyes: It is caused by allergens producing histamine in the eye tissues, which causes itchiness, swelling, and redness in the person's eyes.

It is caused by allergens producing histamine in the eye tissues, which causes itchiness, swelling, and redness in the person's eyes. Burning in the eyes, and swelling around the eyes: It is caused because of bacteria in the eyes, clogged oil glands around the eyelash pores, or lice mites in the eyelashes

It is caused because of bacteria in the eyes, clogged oil glands around the eyelash pores, or lice mites in the eyelashes Dry eyes: It is another symptom, as tears are the most important lubricant which keeps the eyes and eyelashes healthy and lack of it can cause itchiness and dry eye.

It is another symptom, as tears are the most important lubricant which keeps the eyes and eyelashes healthy and lack of it can cause itchiness and dry eye. Watery discharge from the eye is another symptom of an itchy eye.

Precautions:

One can get anti-allergy pills to avoid the itchiness in the eye.

Seasonal allergy: Take care of your seasonal allergies as the dust and pollen can trigger the bacteria resulting in increased itchiness in the eyes.

Clean your eyelids properly while washing your face.

Avoid using makeup older than six months.

Avoid rubbing your eyelashes very frequently.

Prefer hypoallergenic products for your makeup

Change contact lenses regularly

Treatment:

It is commonly suggested by many doctors that itchiness in the eyes is related to allergies and can be treated with antihistamine eye drops or pills.

One should regularly clean their eyelids with baby shampoo.

If your infection is severe, it is suggested to check up with your ophthalmologist who will give you antibiotics to clear the infections

Avoid the clogging of the pores by massaging your eyelids gently with a soft cloth.

Do not rub your eyes in any condition. As we rub our eyes it discharges a chemical called histamine, which is associated with an allergic reaction.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before acting on any medical advice.