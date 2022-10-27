Is diabetes diet your concern? Know how Chia seeds can help

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how Chia seeds can help with diabetes

Diabetes is a debilitating disease that affects millions of people across the world. A person with diabetes may have high blood sugar levels due to a lack of insulin in their system. Diabetes occurs when the body becomes unable to use insulin the way it should. It is a lifestyle disease, which basically means what you do every day and what you eat can have a direct impact on blood sugar levels. Chia seeds have been advocated as a good source of nutrients for people with diabetes. It is a good source of essential nutrients that can help you steer clear of several diseases. But are chia seeds good for diabetes?

Are chia seeds a good addition to a diabetes diet?

Chia seeds are a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and magnesium. All these nutrients can help mitigate the risk of complications of type 2 diabetes. Regular intake of chia seeds along with a balanced diet can help in weight loss as well and we all know, losing weight can significantly contribute to managing diabetes. Moreover, Chia seeds are anti-inflammatory in nature, so it helps to control the excess amount of glucose level in the blood.

How to include chia seeds in the diet?

One ounce of chia seeds contains 10 grams of fiber, of which an adult can consume between 22.4 and 33.6 grams of fiber each day, depending on their age and sex. “Two tablespoons or 20gm of Chia seeds a day is recommended if someone is diabetic. A tablespoon of chia seeds in a bottle of water and add thinly sliced pieces of lemon to it. Consume it after an hour of making the drink. Another way to add chia seeds to our diabetes diet is salads. While adding fresh fruits, vegetables and nuts are advisable, sprinkling seeds such as chia and flax will make the salad fiber-rich, and also help keep blood sugar levels stable.

Side effects of chia seeds

While chia seeds offer multiple benefits for people suffering from diabetes, over-consumption can lead to problems. Some of the common side effects of chia seeds may affect people including diabetes, high blood pressure, allergies, or digestive issues. Anything, if over-consumed, may cause adverse effects. Therefore, eating more than recommended quantities of chia seeds for diabetes management may result in side effects such as lowering blood glucose levels to the extent that the person may require an insulin dosage adjustment,

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

