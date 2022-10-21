Diabetes management: 5 Tips to manage your blood sugar levels this Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes management

Diwali announces the peak of the festive season in India. It is also a festival that is marked by a lot of sweets, savouries, and fried food. It can be detrimental for even the most disciplined people in terms of binge eating, undoing all the hard work they may have done to avoid cravings. However, the fact that non-communicable diseases such as diabetes are on the rise cannot be ignored. In India, there are 74 million adults with the condition.

How to manage diabetes this Diwali?

1. Being aware of what you eat

What we eat has a direct effect on our blood sugar levels. Using digital technology to monitor the sugar response to each food item would enable better awareness and control. Certain foods like nuts, seeds, etc., are beneficial for people with diabetes. It is important to understand what to eat and what to avoid. As most of the Diwali sweets are fried. They are also full of processed carbs so it is better to avoid them. Instead eat something that is grilled, boiled or roasted.

2. Portion control

Diwali is incomplete without good food and sweets. Instead of trying to deprive ourselves completely, eat less and reduce portion size. Choose sweets that do not have a high amount of sugar or fats. So, portion control is the key to preventing sugar spikes.

3. Calculate your carbohydrate intake

Carbohydrates impact our blood sugar levels the most. More the amount of carbs consumed, more the rise in blood sugar. So limit the consumption of carbs in your diet. Knowing your carbohydrate intake can help determine the impact. If you are someone who takes insulin, this can be extremely beneficial.

4. Eat balanced food

An ideal diet should have a mix of proteins, fiber, fats, starchy food, fruits and vegetables. If you are eating out, make sure to take a smaller plate and include a little of all these in your plate. Different types of nuts and seeds, cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower, beans, dal, ragi, sprouts, red or brown rice, whole grains, fresh fruits, and salads are all healthy options.

5. Sleep and exercise

Last but not the least, the importance of restful sleep at night and 30-45 minutes of exercise cannot be underscored. This will help reduce stress and manage blood sugar levels. Reduce and avoid screen time before going to bed, avoid having caffeine or alcohol in the evening, and the amount of spicy food we eat at dinner time. Wear comfortable clothes to bed and reduce any form of light in the room.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Maintaining calories to sodium, know eating habits that can improve your heart health this Diwali

Also Read: Diwali 2022: 5 ways to protect yourself from pollution this festive season

Latest Health News