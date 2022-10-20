Maintaining calories to sodium, know eating habits that can improve your heart health this Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diwali mithai

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, people can be seen in the markets, shopping. The festival will be celebrated this year on October 24, 2022. It is a five-day long celebration that commences with Dhanteras and ends with Bhaiya Dooj. Diwali illuminates the houses and hearts as people spread the message of friendship, togetherness and brotherhood. Every sweet shop readies itself for the biggest sales of the year. We all indulge ourselves in various types of mouth-watering delicacies. Most of the delicacies are sugary and rich in fats which is bad for the cardiovascular system.

To keep a watch on your health and maintain calories, the following are the eating habits that are beneficial for the heart.

● Control your portions when eating food rich in calories or sodium. For example, if you wish to eat Chola-Bhatura or Poori or Gulab Jamun, restrict the amount you eat

● Use healthy snacks- keep ready-to-eat vegetables and fruits washed and cut to satisfy your cravings. For example, keep cucumbers or papaya in ready-to-eat boxes so that you have them ready when you are hungry.

● Eat whole cereals- whole cereals contain roughage as well as minerals which are healthy for the cardiovascular system.

● Get some early morning exercise of medium intensity for 20 to 30 mins for at least 5 days a week. Activities like brisk walking or cycling helps to condition the heart and are beneficial.

● Choose healthy fats - olive oil, canola oil, and nut oils are healthier than butter, palm oil, or coconut oil. All fats are rich in calories, so use in moderation. Healthy fats are usually rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids.

● Reduce your salt intake - we all know that salt causes increased water retention and also increases blood pressure. Salt is high in pickles and canned food. Avoiding canned food and a low-salt diet is excellent for the heart.

(The author is Dr. Navneet Singh, Group Medical Director at StanPlus)



(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

ALSO READ: 5 dry fruits that you must include in your winter diet | Almonds to Pistachios

ALSO READ: Coconut water to aloe vera juice, 5 healthy morning drinks to kickstart your day

Latest Health News