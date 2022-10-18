DYK diabetes can affect our memory? Know these lifestyle tips to manage it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Diabetes can affect our memory

Illnesses like type 2 diabetes and cognitive impairment are very common. In recent years, studies have found that diabetes can cause dementia. Though it is not always the case, being aware of the connection between diabetes and memory loss can help everyone understand how to treat and prevent these disorders.

Know these 5 tips to protect the brain from memory loss:

1. Get regular healthcare check-ups

Many people don’t know whether they have diabetes or not. Many people with diabetes are also unaware of their raised blood sugar levels, which are more frequent than most people realize. Attending an annual check-up with the healthcare provider is one of the greatest ways to learn more about your health, especially if diabetes runs in your family.

2. Protein and fiber should be included

Blood sugar levels can be greatly improved by combining carbohydrates with foods that are high in protein and fiber. Therefore, the next time you eat a plate of plain white pasta, serve it with some vegetables and a bowl of chicken. Or decide on a bag of almonds rather than a pack of fried chips for your 3 o’clock machine run.

3. Monitor your blood sugar levels

Keep a tab on the blood sugar level and make sure to follow the doctor’s treatment plan carefully. Poor blood sugar control is linked with worsening cognitive function. Managing blood sugar levels is the key to preventing diabetes complications, including cognitive decline.

4. Consume omega-3 fats and a diet high in antioxidants

The healthiest foods for protecting the health of the brain are those high in omega-3 fatty acids. They also aid to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and slow down cognitive loss by reducing inflammation in the body. Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and mackerel as well as nuts and seeds like chia seeds, flaxseeds, walnuts, and flaxseed oil are examples of meals high in omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, the fruits, vegetables, spices, and herbs in the diet are rich sources of antioxidants.

5. Regular exercise

Regular physical activity helps to prevent or delay the progression of type 2 diabetes. Besides, it can positively impact insulin sensitivity, blood pressure, and A1C levels.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

