From diabetes to heart health, know how to cook Bajra for multiple health benefits

Millets or Bajra have long been used as feed for birds and animals, but in recent years, after various studies brought its health benefits and nutritional value back to everyone’s attention, people have started including them in their diet too and for good reason too. Let’s see what is the perfect way to cook millets.

Benefits of millets

They are small-seed grasses and cereal crops, widely used in many African and Asian countries. In India, we have many famous millet recipes like bajre ki roti, bajre ki khichdi, ragi paniyaram, millet porridge etc. Millets are of various types like pearl millets (bajra), finger millets (ragi), etc.

Millets are gluten-free, making them great for weight loss. Being gluten-free also raises its demand among diabetic patients. Studies have shown that millets are rich in dietary fiber and have high amounts of minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, iron, calcium, zinc and potassium making it an all-rounder and offering various health benefits:

* Keeps diseases in check and provides ample nutrition

* Good for coronary diseases and improving heart health

* Effectively reduces blood pressure and risk of stroke and heart attacks

* Reduces the risk of diseases like atherosclerosis

* Helps in managing sugar levels in the body

* Helps with gastrointestinal problems

* Helps in detoxification

How to cook millets?

Step 1: Take millets in a bowl and rinse them 2-3 times. It is important to rub them between your fingers while washing.

Step 2: Soak the washed millets for 3-6 hours depending on the millet you are using. Sometimes, it’s best to soak millets overnight. Some millets like barnyard millet don’t need to be soaked for more than 30 minutes.

Step 3: Take a pan or pressure cooker and heat it on medium flame. Once hot, add 3 times the water as compared to millets along with some salt.

Step 4: Once almost all the water is absorbed and only a little is left, cover the pan and cook the millets on low flame until soft and fluffy.

Step 5: Once done, turn off the heat and fluff them up with a fork. Let it cool down and use it to make any of the millet recipes you like.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

