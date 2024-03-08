International Women's Day 2024: Know about the various tests performed before undergoing IVF

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about the various tests performed before undergoing IVF.

Navigating infertility can be a challenging journey for couples, often prompting them to consider assisted reproductive options like in vitro fertilization (IVF). Before embarking on the IVF journey, it is crucial to undergo the essential tests. This below-mentioned information from Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune aims to provide comprehensive information on the tests needed before IVF, catering to the requirements of both male and female partners.

When undergoing in vitro fertilization (IVF), taking necessary tests before starting the process is crucial for a successful outcome. These tests help to identify any underlying medical conditions that may affect fertility, such as hormone imbalances or genetic disorders. By addressing these issues early on, doctors can tailor the IVF treatment plan accordingly, increasing the chances of a successful pregnancy.

Women who are opting for IVF pregnancy should take these vital tests

Evaluating hormone levels is crucial for women as it provides valuable insights into ovarian function, egg quality, and ovarian reserve. This process involves analyzing Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH), Luteinizing Hormone (LH), Estradiol, and Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH).

Tubal Patency Test: HyCoSy (Hysterosalpingo Contrast Sonography) is a specialized ultrasound technique used to comprehensively assess the uterus and determine the patency of the fallopian tubes. Introducing a contrast agent into the tube, procedure enables clear visualization and offers essential information regarding their functionality.

Semen Analysis: When a sperm sample is provided, it undergoes evaluation in a laboratory to assess parameters like morphology, motility, and concentration. In cases of male infertility, options such as Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) or Digital High Magnification can be considered to increase the likelihood of successful fertilization by selecting only the healthiest and most viable sperm for use in IVF procedures.

Genetic tests such as karyotyping or carrier screening should be done to identify any genetic abnormalities that could impact the future child's health.

Thyroid function tests are also important to ensure that levels of thyroid hormones like TSH and free T4 are within normal range, as imbalances can affect fertility.

A hysterosalpingogram (HSG) checks the shape and condition of the uterus and fallopian tubes. This helps in identifying any structural abnormalities that may affect implantation or increase the risk of complications during pregnancy.

Understanding these different types of tests can empower women as they embark on their fertility journey with confidence and knowledge about their reproductive health status.

