Does being overweight cause difficulties in getting pregnant? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Know if obesity has an impact on fertility

Did you know? Being overweight and obese can impact one’s fertility and cause difficulties in pregnancy. This article aims to highlight how women should keep their weight in check to get pregnant and fulfil their dream of embracing motherhood.

In recent years, the obesity scenario in India has reached alarming levels, with a significant increase in the number of people classified as overweight or obese. According to Dr Sushruta Mokadam, consultant obstetrician at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, factors such as changing dietary habits, and sedentary lifestyles have contributed to this rise in obesity rates across the country. Women who are overweight often face a myriad of physical health problems, from joint pain to increased risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease. However, the impact on mental health can be equally profound, as societal stigma and discrimination against larger bodies can lead to low self-esteem and negative body image. In addition, many women who are overweight tend to struggle with fertility problems. There is a connection between obesity and infertility.

Being overweight can indeed pose difficulties for women trying to conceive. Obesity has been linked to infertility in both men and women, as excess body fat can disrupt hormone levels and interfere with reproductive functions. In women, obesity can lead to irregular menstrual cycles, ovulation problems, and reduced fertility rates. Additionally, obese women may have a higher risk of miscarriage and complications during pregnancy. For men, obesity is associated with lower sperm count and quality, which can affect fertility. Furthermore, being overweight may reduce the success rates of fertility treatments such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and increase the risk of complications during pregnancy such as hypertension and diabetes.

Here are some tips for obese women who wish to get pregnant:

Focus on a balanced diet: Eating nutritious foods that provide essential vitamins and minerals can help improve fertility and increase the chances of conception. Opt for whole foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting processed foods high in sugar and saturated fats.

Regular exercise routine: Engaging in regular physical activity can not only help with weight management but also improve overall physical and mental health. Consider incorporating a mix of cardio, strength training, and flexibility exercises into your routine to support your reproductive system.

Consult with a doctor: It’s important to work closely with your doctor when trying to conceive as they can offer personalised advice, monitor your progress, and recommend any necessary interventions or treatments tailored to your specific needs as an obese woman looking to get pregnant.

ALSO READ: World Obesity Day 2024: Know about the hidden connection between obesity and mental health