Image Source : INDIA TV How to treat increased uric acid and blood pressure in body? Swami Ramdev answers

When the amount of uric acid in the body increases, a person gets arthritis problems. Due to which there is swelling in joints. In addition, there is a greater effect on the kidney. According to Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev, by doing yoga, one can eliminate the increased uric acid and blood pressure in the body.

According to Swami Ramdev, uric acid is a chemical formed in the blood by the breakdown of proteins during the digestive process. It dissolves in the blood and reaches the kidneys, after getting cleaned from there, it passes out with urine. But when uric acid begins to form in the body or does not get filtered, it starts to create problems. It begins to accumulate, due to which the condition of gout (a type of arthritis) creates which later causes kidney stones.

Swami Ramdev claims that by doing yoga, one can easily remove uric acid accumulated from the joints. He reveals that by doing yoga exercises, a person having uric acid on a scale of 8 to 10 will see it getting treated with one week. In many cases it may take up to 1 month as well. Therefore, it is necessary to do subtle yoga asanas daily. He suggests doing Kapalbhati and Anulom-Antonyms. for better treatment.

Home Remedies

Soak 100 turmeric, 100 ginger and 100 grams fenugreek and consume it. People are suffering from uric acid problem at a high level, they should soak some fenugreek seeds at night and grind them in the morning. Then add some turmeric and dry ginger to it. This will surely benefit.

If you are suffering from joint pain, then consume garlic daily.

People who have many problems like uric acid, joint pain, overweight, fatty liver. They can drink 25–50 mL ‘Gaudhan extracts’ daily.

Yogasanas for high blood pressure

According to Swami Ramdev, people who have a problem of high blood pressure should do yoga asanas but with care.

Anulom Antonym- Do this Pranayam 5 minutes daily. Bhramari Pranayama - Performing this Yogasana calms the nerves and destroys anger. You can control your mind. Along with this, high blood pressure is also controlled. Sheetali Pranayama- In this Yogasan, take out the tongue and breathe through the nose. You can do this yoga from 5 to 11 times. Pranayama- In this yogasana, you can breathe through the mouth by closing the nose with the tongue behind the teeth. Nadayoga - By doing this yoga you will get peace from inside which will reduce your stress. Also, you will get relief from high blood pressure and heart related problems. Udgith Pranayama- In this yoga, you will get relief from high blood pressure as well as other diseases.

Swami Ramdev told that there are some asanas that people with high blood pressure should not do. They should not do chakrasana, top posture, Sarvangasana etc.

Home remedies for high blood pressure

Drink gourd juice Eat Muktati. Eat fruits along with green vegetables. Avoid eating spicy foods. Drink more water. low blood pressure

Patients with low blood pressure should do kapalbhati and anulom vilom a little faster. So that their blood pressure is controlled within a few days.

