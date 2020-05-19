Lose weight fast in 3 simple steps, backed by Science

Image Source : TWITTER/MNT Lose weight fast in 3 simple steps, suggested by Science

How to lose weight and become fit? This is probably one of the most searched questions online by people who want to make some healthy changes in their diet and lifestyle to achieve that perfect body they've always dreamt about. There are a lot of diets available on the internet which claim to reduce a lot of kilos and inches but have no proof. Not only this, but it is also hard to stick to them because of the fact that they leave you feeling hungry or unsatisfied. Worry not because we have three simple steps that are effective for weight loss and are scientifically proven. It works by reducing your appetite, increasing metabolic health and significantly causing fast weight loss.

Are you ready for weight management? This 3-step weight loss plan will come to your rescue.

1. Say goodbye to carbohydrates

The heavily processed foods are full of refined carbohydrates including white rice, bread, and pasta. These food items are easily digestible and help in converting to glucose resulting in the provocation of the hormone insulin. Cutting down carbs lowers the insulin level causing kidneys to remove that extra sodium and water thereby reducing bloating and unnecessary water weight. Switch to whole-grain rice, bread, and pasta and see the difference! Doing this will help you lose weight without feeling hungry.

2. Increasing intake of protein, fat, and vegetables

Every meal you take should comprise of a protein source, fat source, and low carb vegetables. Planning your meal in this manner will bring down your carb intake to around 20–50 grams per day. Good choices for high-protein include--meat, fish and seafood, eggs, and plant-based proteins.

A diet containing protein sources and vegetables increases the feeling of fullness, potentially leading to weight loss. Include these veggies in your diet--broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, tomatoes, kale, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, lettuce, and cucumber.

Don't be afraid of eating fat but include low carb and low fat instead. Try out these options--olive oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, and butter.

3. Practice lifting weights three times per week

You don't have to exercise to get in shape but lifting weight has added benefits including burning lots of calories and preventing your metabolism from slowing down. Take gyming sessions three to four times each week to lift weights. If lifting loads isn't a possibility for you, doing some cardio exercises like walking, jogging, running, cycling, or swimming will get the job done. Both cardio and weightlifting can help with weight reduction.

