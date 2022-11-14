Gud Benefits in Winters: Avoid cold and pollution problems with jaggery

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the benefits of Gud in winters

Gud Benefits in Winters: The level of pollution in the environment around us is increasing day by day and many people have been witnessing respiratory as well as other problems. The season is also changing and winters have arrived in many parts of the country. This has led to cold and cough problems. While it is necessary to take all the precautions to protect yourself from diseases, in winter it is said to be very beneficial to eat jaggery (Gud). There are many ways to include this bundle of sweetness into your diet. It can be turned into a powder and can replace sugar or can be used in desserts and food to enhance the taste.

No matter in what way you are eating jaggery, it has many health benefits.

Benefits of Jaggery (Gud)

The taste and sweetness of jaggery are liked by most people, but its benefits are equally tempting. Jaggery can act as a shield for the lungs. It has anti-allergic properties which help in keeping the body temperature under control. It is said that if jaggery is consumed daily, then the supply of oxygen in the body can be increased. So, it is helpful in repairing the damage done to the body by air pollution.

Gud as a cleansing agent

Jaggery acts as a cleansing agent for the body which is helpful in cleaning the lungs, throat, stomach, and intestines. People who are suffering from breathing problems due to pollution must include jaggery in their diet. At the same time, the sweetness of jaggery is said to be beneficial for people going through problems of allergies. Jaggery is considered a good source to get instant energy and the abundance of iron present in it helps reduce the risk of anemia by increasing the blood.

How to consume jaggery?

Take 5 teaspoons of turmeric, a small piece of jaggery, 1 tablespoon of butter and mix everything together. By consuming this mixture 3 to 4 times a day, you can get relief from cough, asthma and breathing problems.

Jaggery is said to be very beneficial for people suffering from indigestion and acidity. Eating gud in the winter season is considered no less than medicine. According to Ayurveda, jaggery is included in the list of superfoods that are best for cleaning the respiratory tract.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

