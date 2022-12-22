Drink ajwain water on empty stomach in the morning, know health benefits that work magically

Follow us on Image Source : TARLA DALAL Know the health benefits of Ajwain water aka carom seeds

There are many wonder spices in our kitchen that give many health benefits. From treating indigestion, and weight loss to mild cold and cough, these remedies are the go-to for all the women in the house. You must have also heard your mothers advising you to drink ajwain water in the morning. Consuming ajwain aka Carom Seeds is advised especially for those who suffer from recurring stomach problems and indigestion. It is also said to be beneficial for hair, weight loss, PCOS problems and others. Most people do not like to eat ajwain because of its strong flavor and bitter notes but it is easier to consume the wonder spice when it is soaked in water for the whole night.

Ajwain is rarely eaten raw. It is mostly added to the food and cooked before consumption. However, drinking the water of raw ajwain works magically if you are aiming to lose weight. Also, you can get rid of many problems if you drink a glass of ajwain water on an empty stomach in the morning. Know about the countless benefits of ajwain water here-

Helps in weight loss

While you cannot see the results in a day or two, drinking ajwain water daily in the morning on an empty stomach helps reduce weight. While your lifestyle also affects the weight loss journey, this drink aids the process.

Speeds up metabolism

Ajwain water is very beneficial in speeding up metabolism. It speeds up your digestion process and helps avoid indigestion. In this way, by increasing metabolic activity, it prevents the problem of constipation and obesity.

Get rid of itching and boils

If you are suffering from any boils, itching, or eczema, ground the ajwain seeds into a paste with lukewarm water and apply to the area. This helps in getting rid of any boils.

Improves gut health

For people suffering from gastric issues, it is advised to drink ajwain water. It helps a lot with abdominal pain or cramps. Enzymes in your gut get activated when you drink ajwain water on an empty stomach, This further aids digestion and removes acidity.

Helps with respiratory problems

Ajwain water is very helpful for asthma patients as it helps relax the air passage in order to help them breathe better. It keeps the lungs and pharynx clean to remove any blockages. This is called the bronchodilatory effect.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

