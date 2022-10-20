Dengue fever causes low platelets in the body, know 5 ways to increase the count

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Five ways which can help in increasing the blood platelets

Platelets, or thrombocytes, are small, colourless cell fragments in your blood. The bone marrow contains stem cells that develop into red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. It is necessary to know about the platelets due to the increasing number of dengue cases as these platelets get reduced during the deadly fever and decrease the platelets. This further leads to severe problems, as well as death.

During dengue fever, the antibodies produced destroy a large number of platelets. So, it is significant that these platelets be recovered fast as their main function is to control bleeding in our bodies. The platelets are essential to survive surgeries like organ transplants and fight cancer, chronic diseases, and traumatic injuries.

According to Red Cross Organisation, there are various causes of low blood platelet counts:

1) If a person’s bone marrow is not working then it can lead to diseases like cancer and leukemia.

2) Due to severe bleeding, after a traumatic injury or during surgery.

3) Autoimmune diseases like certain medicines, infections, or other conditions.

4) If a person’s spleen is enlarged, it results in low platelets

There are 5 ways by which you can raise your blood platelets. These are as follows:

1) Eating leafy green vegetables

Eating leafy vegetables is a good option to increase your blood platelet count. At the same time, Vitamin K plays an important role to produce proteins for the clotting process. A person can eat collard, turnip greens, brussels sprouts, kale, spinach, broccoli, cabbage, and lettuce as they are good sources of Vitamin K. Other than these, you can eat soybean and canola oil.

2) Eat fatty fish

Fatty fish is high in vitamin B12. This vitamin plays an important role in the formation of red blood cells. It is believed that low platelet levels are caused due to deficiency of B12.

3) Increase folate consumption

Folate (folic acid) is another form of vitamin B. It helps you in elevating the platelet levels. It's good to get folate from foods rather than from supplements. Therefore, you can eat more broccoli, brussels, sprouts, liver, and beans.

4) Avoid intake of alcohol

Be it beer, wine, or spirits, these drinks disrupt your red blood cells production in the bone marrow. So, by avoiding alcohol, your bone marrow can function in a better way as it can increase your platelet count.

5) Eat more citrus fruits

Vitamin C plays a key role in increasing platelet count, and it helps in its functioning. A person can eat citrus fruits like lemons, limes, grapefruit, and several types of oranges.

Therefore, you can follow the above-mentioned tips to increase blood platelets by which you can prevent bleeding also.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

