Thursday, May 20, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: ICMR issues advisory for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS) at home
Live now

Covid India LIVE Updates: ICMR issues advisory for Rapid Antigen Tests (RATS) at home

While the government is laying out safety guidelines according to the latest scientific research and data, it has also become important to start following Covid appropriate behavior to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Here are all the latest updates related to Covid.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 20, 2021 7:20 IST
Covid India LIVE Updates
Image Source : FREEPIK

Covid India LIVE Updates

The second wave of Covid19 has put a pause on everyone's life once again. It continues to ravage the lives of the people with many struggling for medical assistance and expert help as the number of cases is increasing at an alarming rate. While the government is laying out safety guidelines according to the latest scientific research and data, it has also become important to start following Covid appropriate behavior to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Eating healthily, getting vaccinated and helping others at the time of need is the least we can do for a better tomorrow.

 

Live updates :Covid India Latest updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 20, 2021 7:16 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    New portable Covid-19 test detects virus within one second

    Detecting the presence of the virus requires amplifying the numbers of the biomarker, such as the copies of viral ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the common polymerase chain reaction technique for Covid-19 detection, or amplifying the binding signal for a target biomarker.  

    READ MORE

  • May 20, 2021 7:12 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday released an advisory for COVID-19 home testing using Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT). According to the medical body, home testing by RAT should be conducted only in symptomatic individuals and immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.

    READ FULL STORY HERE

Top News

Latest News

X