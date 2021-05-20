Image Source : PTI India reports 2,76,070 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, fatalities below 4,000

India on Thursday recorded 2,76,110 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total tally of the viral infection now stands at 25,772,440. The country also recorded 3,874 deaths, pushing the overall toll to 2,87,122. On Wednesday, India had recorded its highest single-day death toll with 4,529 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,69,077 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,23,55,440 being cured from Covid till date.

According to Health Ministry data on Thursday morning, India continues to maintain a downward trend in daily Covid-19 cases after reporting above 3,00,000 cases in the deadly second wave of the infection.

Over 20.55 lakh samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, accounting for the highest single-day tests so far. Maharashtra has the highest number of infections, followed by, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 34,031 new Covid cases and 594 deaths in a day. 90 people have died of mucormycosis. Delhi reported 3,846 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the lowest since April 5. 235 patients died in the last 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday said India will have procured 267 crore Covid vaccine doses by the end of this year, and will be in a position to inoculate at least all of its adult population, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday approved a home-based rapid antigen testing (RAT) kit for COVID-19, which it advised should be used only on symptomatic individuals and on immediate contacts of laboratory confirmed positive cases.

The country's apex health research body said that the home-based rapid antigen testing kit manufactured by Mylab Discovery Solutions Ltd, Pune, has been validated and approved.

ALSO READ: ​PM Modi to interact with DMs of 54 high Covid caseload districts; Mamata may attend

Latest India News