Coronavirus Health Updates April 1: Giloy juice, Haldi milk help in building respiratory health

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
Today is the eighth day of the 21-day lockdown imposed by PM Narendra Modi as a protective measure against coronavirus. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases have crossed a toll of 1500.

New Delhi Updated on: April 01, 2020 13:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed a 21-day lockdown in India as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus and today is the eighth day of the lockdown. The total number of infected cases in the country has crossed a toll of 1500. Everyone is being asked to stay at home and practice social distancing to break the chain of the pandemic. World Health Organization (WHO) and the India Health Ministry are time and again giving out advisories to the people of the country to stay safe by staying at home. Meanwhile, have a look at some of the health updates:

 

Live updates :Coronavirus Health Update April 1

  Apr 01, 2020 1:04 PM (IST)

    MIT scientist claims coronavirus droplets could travel up to 27 feet

    According to the MIT researcher, "owing to the forward momentum of the cloud, pathogen-bearing droplets are propelled much farther than if they were emitted in isolation without a turbulent puff cloud trapping and carrying them forward". She explained that that the range of the droplets, both large and small, is extended through their interaction with and trapping within the turbulent gas cloud.

     

  Apr 01, 2020 1:01 PM (IST)

    Health Ministry advises to keep senior citizens safe

    The Indian Health Ministry has asked people to take care of all the senior citizens who possess greater risk of being infected with coronavirus.

