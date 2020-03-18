Coronavirus: Meanwhile, some good news amid COVID-19 gloom

Image Source : PTI Some good news amid COVID-19 outbreak

With number of coronavirus cases increasing every hour and countries on lockdown, one can sense fear in the atmosphere. People are panicking due to lack of information or misinformation. But trust experts, there is nothing to panic. One needs to maintain hygiene and social distancing.

So far more than 160 cases have been reported in India, as per Health Ministry website. The condition across the globe is critical but we know--this too shall pass. So amid this situation of crisis, here are some good news to give you a sigh of relief.

Zero domestic infection reported in China - In a major milestone against coronavirus pandemic battle, China marked a major milestone in its battle against the coronavirus pandemic as it recorded zero domestic infections for the first time since the outbreak emerged, but a spike in imported cases threatened its progress. The pandemic, it seems is on decline as nations across the world have shut down in a desperate effort to contain the pandemic, with more people now infected and having died abroad than in China. There have been no new cases in Wuhan -- the central city where the virus first emerged in December -- for the first time since authorities started publishing figures in January, according to the National Health Commission.

China has closed down its last coronavirus hospital as there were not enough new cases to support them.

Doctors in India have been successful in treating coronavirus. Combination of drugs that are being used are Lopinavir, Retonovir, Oseltamivir along with Chlorphenamine. Same medicines are being suggested globally.



Researchers of the Erasmus Medical Center claim to have found an antibody against coronavirus.



A 103-year-old Chinese grandmother has fully recover from COVID-19 after being treated for 6 days in Wuhan.



Apple reopens all 42 china stores.



Cleveland Clinic developed a COVID-19 test that gives results in hours.



In South Korea, number of new cases are declining.



Italy has been hit hard only because they have the oldest population in Europe, as per experts.



Scientists in Israel might reportedly announce the development of a coronavirus vaccine.



3 Maryland coronavirus patients fully recovered



A team of Canadian scientists are making excellent progress in Covid-19 research.



A San Diego biotech company is working towards developing a Covid-19 vaccine in collaboration with Duke University and National University of Singapore.



Reportedly, plasma from newly recovered patients from Covid -19 can treat others infected by Covid-19.

Amid the pandemic, these news reinstate our faith and give us hope to fight with double the strength. Wash hands, stay away from each other to stay safe.