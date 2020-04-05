Coronavirus: Baba Ramdev shares useful eating habit and yoga asanas to treat asthma, diabetes

As the nation has come to a standstill with 21-days lockdown, people are finding it difficult to stay fit at home. While no physical activity and eating all day has made them lethargic. With confirmed coronavirus cases reaching more than 3300 in India, it has become very important at this time to exercise and keep the body healthy in order to protect from the novel COVID-19. There are many people who are also working from home and not taking care of their health. Sitting in one place for several hours for work and made them even lazier.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, in a special show on India TV, revealed how you can avoid the infection of coronavirus by staying at home and performing yogas exercises. Baba Ramdev showed yoga asanas that should be done by people who have asthma and diabetes. According to health experts, people suffering from asthma, diabetes or hypertension are more likely to get infected than others.

Yoga Asanas for Diabetes

Baba Ramdev shares that people suffering from diabetes should take proper care of their food and do Pranayam daily for half-hour. He suggests to do surya namaskar daily, trikonasana and vakrasana to keep the blood and sugar levels balanced in the body.

Yoga Asanas for Asthma

Anulom vilom, Baba Ramdev suggests, is the best way to treat asthma. He says that Baddha Konasana and Bhujangasana are also very useful in curing asthma.

Yoga Asanas for good eyesight and neck pain

Other than Pranayam, Baba Ramdev suggests palming your eyes as well as rotating them is very useful as it calms the nerves and relaxes the eyes. He also advises chanting 'om' 5-6 times by inhaling and exhaling slowly as it relaxes the mind and all the nerves in the body. These exercises also play an important role in treating neck pain for people who sit for long hours in one place while working from home.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page