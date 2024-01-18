Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Alarming factors behind rising cases of the disease in younger women

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Alarming factors behind rising cases of cervical cancer in younger women.

Cervical cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the cells of the cervix, the lower part of the uterus. It is often caused by persistent infection with high-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV). While routine screening and early detection through Pap smears can significantly reduce the risk, many women may still be unaware of their HPV status or may not have access to regular screenings. According to Dr Tejal Gorasia Breast and Gynec Onco surgeon, Onco Life Cancer Centre, Chiplun, regular Pap smears and HPV vaccinations are crucial for early detection and prevention.

The factor behind the rising cases of cervical cancer in younger women:

Women as young as 25 are now being diagnosed with cervical cancer, a decade earlier than in the past. This shift is attributed to early sexual activity and insufficient education on contraception. The rising cases of cervical cancer in younger women can be attributed to multiple factors, including changes in sexual behaviour and an increase in the prevalence of HPV infections. With the increasing trend of early sexual activity and a higher number of sexual partners, young women are more susceptible to contracting HPV, a primary cause of cervical cancer. Many younger women may not be receiving regular screenings or vaccinations for HPV, leading to undetected infections and a higher risk of developing cervical cancer. Lifestyle factors such as smoking and poor diet choices also contribute to the rise in cervical cancer among younger women. Smoking is associated with exposure to several Carcinogens which increase the risk of developing cervical cancer.

The symptoms of cervical cancer are:

Cervical cancer often goes unnoticed in its early stages. One of the most alarming symptoms is abnormal vaginal bleeding, such as bleeding between periods, after menopause, or after sexual intercourse. Many women may overlook this as a minor issue, but it could be an early sign of cervical cancer and should not be ignored.

The most common symptom of cervical cancer is excessive white discharge per vagina. If women notice any changes in their Vaginal discharge, seeking medical advice promptly becomes very important.

Other signs are pelvic pain or pain during intercourse can also indicate the presence of cervical cancer. This pain may occur in the pelvis or lower back and may feel different from normal menstrual discomfort.

Women must pay attention to these symptoms and consult a doctor if they experience any unbearable pelvic pain or discomfort during sexual activity.

Women should immediately seek timely intervention after noticing the symptoms to rule out the underlying cause. If the diagnosis of cervical cancer is confirmed then the treating doctor will come up with an appropriate treatment plan. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are key to tackling cervical cancer for a successful outcome.

How should younger women keep cervical cancer at bay?

Younger women can take proactive steps to prevent cervical cancer by getting the HPV vaccine, which protects against the most common strains of the human papillomavirus. Regular screenings, such as Pap smears and HPV tests, are crucial for early detection and treatment. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including not smoking and practising safe sex, can significantly reduce the risk of developing cervical cancer. It’s also important for young women to stay informed about their sexual health and seek medical advice if they notice any unusual symptoms or changes in their bodies. By being proactive and mindful of their health, younger women can take firm steps toward keeping cervical cancer at bay. Education plays a vital role in prevention. So, raising awareness about the importance of regular screenings and vaccinations can empower younger women to take control of their health. Encouraging open conversations about sexual health within families and communities is also essential in promoting early detection and prevention strategies among younger women.

The take-home message: By prioritising awareness, education, and accessibility to preventive measures, it is possible to reduce the prevalence of cervical cancer among younger women and improve their quality of life.

