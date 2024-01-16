HPV and Pregnancy: Know potential risks, concerns and managing tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Potential risks and concerns related to HPV and Pregnancy.

The human papillomavirus, or HPV, is a common sexually transmitted infection that can lead to genital warts and a higher risk of cervical cancer among other health problems. According to Dr Meenakshi Banerjee, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecologist, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, for women who are planning a pregnancy or are already pregnant managing potential risks and concerns requires an understanding of the health effects of HPV.

Transmission and Impact during Pregnancy:

Pregnant women with HPV can potentially transmit the virus to their babies during childbirth which leads to the development of juvenile-onset recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (JORRP) in rare cases. However, most infants born to HPV-positive mothers do not develop this condition.

Mostly, HPV doesn't affect the pregnancy or the infant. However, certain strains of HPV can cause genital warts, which might grow or bleed during pregnancy due to hormonal changes and increased blood flow.

Managing Risks and Concerns:

Routine cervical screening for HPV and pap smears are recommended for pregnant women. If abnormalities are detected, further tests and monitoring may be necessary to assess the risk of complications.

Treatment for HPV-related issues during pregnancy is often deferred until after childbirth to avoid potential harm to the fetus. However, if genital warts cause discomfort or pose a risk of obstructing delivery, medical consultations might be considered after careful evaluation by doctors.

Postpartum care and emotional support:

There's no evidence suggesting that HPV is transmitted through breast milk, so breastfeeding is generally safe for women with HPV.

HPV vaccination is not recommended during pregnancy. However, postpartum vaccination can help protect against future HPV infections and related complications.

Encouraging partners to seek HPV testing and discussing safe sexual practices can help prevent transmission or infection of HPV.

Managing HPV during pregnancy involves regular and careful monitoring, and consultation with doctors to address any concerns or potential risks.

