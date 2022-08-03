Benefits of Spinach for Teeth: Fighting bacteria to strengthening tooth enamel

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Benefits of Spinach for Teeth

Benefits of Spinach for Teeth: Spinach is considered to be a super-food that is packed with nutrients essential not just for you but your teeth as well. Adding spinach to your diet can improve your oral health. Know from the expert about the miraculous benefits.

There are various explanations for why spinach is best for your teeth. Primary, leafy greens are full of vitamins that are good for your teeth. They have Vitamin A and Vitamin C, which endeavour to enhance gum health and battle the buildup of bacteria in your mouth. Spinach furthermore has iron, which acts as a natural bacteria fighter as well. Vitamin D works with calcium to strengthen your jaw and teeth. The calcium contained in spinach may be the most important part of the greens, but it is not the only reason you should be eating them. One of the reasons you ought to eat spinach is not as well-known as the vitamins they include. Every time you eat spinach, it acts as a natural toothbrush for your teeth. So, while you are eating all of those vitamins, you also are naturally brushing food particles off your teeth and gums. In addition to all of the vitamins and minerals contained in spinach, and the natural toothbrush ability of the greens, leafy greens act to boost your immune system as a whole, which makes your mouth better able to combat any bacteria that has settled in your mouth. In other words, every time you eat spinach, you are putting superfoods in your mouth. The greenest spinach promotes dental health by strengthening your tooth enamel, which gives a barrier against cavity-triggering acids. The folic acids in leafy greens may be particularly beneficial for pregnant women, as they can treat periodontal disease. Spinach contains Magnesium and is beneficial for overall health, but plays a vital role in keeping teeth strong. Magnesium absorbs calcium for this to happen. Spinach can help you fight the buildup of bacteria. It's jammed with nutrients that are sure to be an antioxidant and curb the formation of germs and deter the process of tooth rot. Spinach is your go-to food to strengthen your teeth and gums.

Leafy greens are best for teeth, but only if you don’t displace brushing and flossing your teeth. Consuming leafy greens as part of a healthy oral routine can combine to deliver effective results to your smile. Accordingly, a balanced diet is just as crucial as brushing and flossing. Vegetables are a good option as a side dish or portion of the main dish. Either way, assure you keep having those leafy greens.

(This article is attributed to Dr Surbhi Bhatia L, Chief Dentist, CEO Lifeberries Healthcare)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

Latest Health News