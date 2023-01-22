Belly fat in women: Know ways to reduce those extra inches around your stomach

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to reduce belly fat in women

Belly fat in women: A toned tummy and a flat stomach are the dreams for many. While a trim middle can be difficult to achieve without a strict lifestyle and a dose of favorable genetics, there are good reasons to reduce your belly fat and they have much more to do with your overall health than with the way you look. Belly fat is the visceral fat surrounding the liver and other organs in the abdomen, close to the portal vein that carries blood to the liver. This fat can be harmful to the body but proper measures can be taken to reduce belly fat.

Tips to reduce belly fat

1. Try to be active and keep moving

Exercise seems to work off belly fat in particular because it reduces circulating levels of insulin which would otherwise signal the body to hang on to fat and causes the liver to use up fatty acids, especially those nearby visceral fat deposits. Physical activity helps burn abdominal fat. 30 to 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous exercise nearly every day can help reduce those inches.

2. Get enough sleep

Sleep affects various aspects of one’s health, including belly fat accumulation. It’s a proven fact that people who don’t sleep enough tend to gain more weight. Sleep deprivation leads to an increase in ghrelin levels and a lowering of the leptin levels in the body, which is responsible for making you hungry. Lack of sleep is responsible for metabolic and endocrine alterations, along with a reduction in glucose tolerance.

3. Eat healthy

The kind of food we will eat in this period is vital in bringing about any change. Natural foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grain bread and pasta, chicken, beef, fish and low-fat dairy should replace processed foods full of sugar. Extra calories in any form get stored in the body as fat. It is ideal to keep track of the number of calories being consumed and burnt on a daily basis. This can help avoid fat accumulation in the body.

4. Be a label reader

Compare and contrast brands. Some yogurts, for example, boast that they’re low in fat, but they’re higher in carbs and added sugars than others. Foods like gravy, mayonnaise, sauces and salad dressings often contain high amounts of fat and lots of calories.

5. Walk

Walk at least 12,000 steps every day. If a person covers this much, it suggests the person is active throughout the day. Not only will it help you build your strength and keep your overall weight in check.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.)

