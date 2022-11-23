Arthritis patients may suffer from cold weather, eat these 5 things to keep the body warm

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Arthritis patients should eat these 5 things to keep the body warm

Arthritis winter tips: Cold weather is very dangerous for arthritis patients. The joints and bones of people suffering from arthritis pain more in this season. Sometimes the swelling in the joints increases so much that it becomes difficult to sit in one place, let alone walk. Doctors say that the warmer you keep your body in cold weather, the lesser the problem of arthritis arises. Due to keeping the body warm, neither will there be pain in the joints and bones nor will there be any problem of swelling. Here's how you can naturally keep your body warm in winter.

Eat desi ghee- Desi Ghee is considered very effective in keeping the body warm. It also prevents diseases like constipation, cold and flu. You can consume it with dal, vegetables or roti.

Dry fruits- Consume dry fruits like almonds, cashews, raisins, walnuts and dates to keep the body warm in winter. Eating these regularly will keep your body warm and the pain of arthritis won't hurt much.

Eggs- Although egg is called the king of protein, do you know that its consumption in winter is also effective in keeping the body warm? The nutrients found in the yolk of the egg can keep the body warm for a long time.

Turmeric milk- The properties of anti-biotics present in turmeric and the power of calcium in milk both work together to give relief to arthritis patients. Drinking turmeric mixed with milk before sleeping at night will keep the body warm and bones will also be strong.

Yogasanas- To keep the body warm, you can also do some special exercises daily in winter. In this, yoga asanas like Naukasan, Shirshasan, Setubandhasan and Kumbhakasan are considered very effective. Arthritis patients can also do some easy yogasanas but they should be done only under the supervision of experts.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: Vitamin D Deficiency: These 5 alarming signs can put you at risk; know symptoms and treatment

Also Read: Gud Benefits in Winters: Avoid cold and pollution problems with jaggery

Also Read: Cinnamon Health Benefits: Dalchini is very effective for women during periods. Here's how

Latest Health News