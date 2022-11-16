Cinnamon Health Benefits: Dalchini is very effective for women during periods. Here's how

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cinnamon Health Benefits for Women

Cinnamon Health Benefits: While the wonder spice Dalchini aka cinnamon is found in every Indian kitchen, not many use it as a herb to keep healthy. Mostly, cinnamon is used to enhance the taste of the food. However, this spice is also magical when it comes to providing health benefits. Rich in antioxidants, and many nutrients like zinc, vitamins, magnesium, carbohydrate, protein, iron, and phosphorus, Dalchini serves the whole purpose of strengthening the body. At the same time, cinnamon is no less than a boon for women as it works to provide relief for many of their problems. Research suggests that it helps control blood sugar and is beneficial in heart disease, as well as reducing muscle inflammation.

Health benefits of cinnamon for women-

The presence of nutrients keeps away the problem of acne and irregular periods

Cinnamon is also considered effective for the excess growth of hair on the body

Try cinnamon and honey to overcome problems like unbearable pain, mood swings, bloating, and irritability during menopause

Cinnamon contains eugenol, which helps balance the hormones that cause problems during periods

Reduces menstrual cramps and other PMS symptoms

How to use Dalchini-

Cinnamon Water for Period Cramps- During menstruation, many women suffer from excessive pain due to period cramps. Other than pain in the lower abdomen; vomiting, dizziness, loose motion, nausea and weakness can also be seen. In such a situation, cinnamon water is an effective solution.

For good health- The most effective way to use Dalchini is by drinking cinnamon powder mixed with lukewarm milk. If you want, you can also make tea and have it.

To get relief from pain- Sometimes the pain during periods turns unbearable. In such a situation, you can make herbal tea of ​​cinnamon and drink it or massage the stomach with cinnamon oil. This also provides relief from swelling and severe pain.

For heavy bleeding- Many girls start bleeding heavily during the period, which can become uncomfortable and because of this, they have to face problems like pain, weakness, and irritability. However, consuming cinnamon helps with heavy bleeding and gives relief.

Beware: Side effects of consuming too much cinnamon

While cinnamon has many benefits, research has found that consuming too much cinnamon can be harmful to your liver. The risk of cancer may increase due to excessive intake as well. So be very careful while consuming it.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

