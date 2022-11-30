Are you on Keto diet and still gaining weight? Keep in mind THESE points to shed those fats

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Keep in mind these points if you are on a Keto diet

The keto diet or the ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that offers many health benefits. Ketogenic diets may even have benefits against diabetes, cancer, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease. A keto diet is an eating plan that focuses on foods that provide a lot of healthy fats, adequate amounts of protein, and very few carbohydrates. The goal is to get more calories from fat than from carbs. While this diet is the most appropriate way to lose weight but there are many who complain of gaining weight. So here are some common keto diet mistakes that one should watch for.

Common Keto diet mistakes to avoid

1. Not Drinking Enough Water on Keto

Dehydration is an increased possibility of keto. “The drastic decrease in carbohydrate intake on the ketogenic diet can cause shifts in your fluid and electrolyte balance. Carbs are stored along with water in the body, so as these stores are depleted, that water is lost along with them.

2. Not eating enough fats

The modern approach to fats is often one of fear and trepidation, but that’s no way to go about the keto diet. Consuming fats also lets our body know it’s okay to burn fats for energy and gets it used to do so. It’s time to get over the lifelong hang-up that fats make us fat.

3. Missing electrolytes

Electrolytes are essential minerals important to maintain many functions in your body. Beginners might find themselves visiting the washroom often, and the more they urinate, the more electrolytes they lose. This happens in the early stages of following the diet. It’s important to focus on fluids and electrolytes in this plan.

4. Forgetting to eat foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids

When choosing your fats, aim to include more anti-inflammatory omega-3s, particularly EPA and DHA, the type that is found in salmon, sardines, oysters, herring, and mussels. Other healthy fats are a good choice too; avocado, olive oil, and seeds such as chia seeds and flaxseed must be included in the diet plan.

5. Look out for your veggie intake

Vegetables have carbohydrates and that means that you have to watch how much you eat even if it is lettuce. If you're not careful or are eating them as a free-for-all, you could overconsume carbs, and thus get kicked out of ketosis.

