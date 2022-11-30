These 5 food items are not only good for immunity but also help in fast weight loss

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

It is that time of the year when the temperatures are dropping and the urge to sip hot chocolate and munch frimes rise. Also, because the weather is changing, our immunity gets compromised and many are prone to seasonal flu. However, there are some easy-to-find items in your kitchen that can tackle both of these problems together.

Check out these five kitchen items that not only build immunity but also aid weight loss by boosting metabolism and digestion at your best convenience.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon has been used in Ayurveda for its disinfectant, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. When it comes to weight loss, this sweet fragrant spice boosts metabolism, lowers blood sugar levels and cholesterol. Drinking cinnamon infused water first thing in the morning helps to suppress appetite, lower bad cholesterol and boost metabolism.

Black Pepper

According to Ayurveda, black pepper is considered to be an effective agent for weight loss. It decreases blockages in the body, improves circulation and digestion while stimulating the metabolism. It also helps the body detox and inhibits it from accumulating fat.

Ginger

This magic spice of Ayurveda boosts metabolism by 20 per cent, helps improve gut health, melts fat and flushes out toxins. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties aid digestion, while its appetite suppressant properties ensure that you don't gorge on your favourite treats. Regular intake of this spice can not only help to lose weight but can dramatically improve overall health.

Lemon

Lemons contain a high amount of vitamin C and soluble fiber that give them a number of health benefits. Lemons may reduce your risk of heart disease, anemia, kidney stones, digestive issues and cancer. Including lemon in food, sprinkling it on salads or just making lemonade helps in rapid weight loss. The most important part is to eat it wisely and one won't be far from one's ideal weight.

Honey

Consuming honey right before hitting the bed, can help burn more calories during the early hours of sleep. Essential hormones in honey suppress appetite and aid weight loss in much easier way. It also helps in reducing belly fat, which is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

