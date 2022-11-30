Worried about gaining weight in winters? Add Bathua raita to your diet and know its health benefits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_SPICEQUEEN Benefits of Bathua Raita

Winter is the season to relish those hot platters of delicious food and weight gain goes hand in hand with this season. We only think about gorging as much as possible and never about the extra calories that we may load up on. But we have a superfood that we can munch on and it will also help us lose those inches. We are talking about the green leafy veggie, Bathua which is also known as Chenopodium Album. Di you know that India is known to be the biggest cultivator of this dark, green leafy winter veggie that holds a rich taste and health benefits?

Being a versatile veggie, bathua can be included in our winter weight loss diet in the form of roti, paratha, and saag. But what we have here is one of the easiest ways to consume it. Bathua raita is not just quick and easy to make, but is also light on the stomach and cooling for our digestive system. Here’s how we can make bathua raita at home.

Ingredients:

Half a cup of bathua leaves (chopped and boiled)

2 cups curd

1 tsp cumin powder

Salt, to taste

Method:

Take curd in a bowl, and add bathua leaves to it.

Add salt and cumin powder, and whisk well.

You can add chili powder too and the raita is ready to eat

Health benefits of bathua

1. Helps in weight loss

This green leafy veggie is very low on calories. A 100-gram of bathua contains only 43 calories making it the most reliable source for those who are aiming at losing weight.

2. Relieves constipation

Bathua is an extremely good source of fiber and is highly rich in water content. Its laxative properties help in promoting digestion and relieving constipation.

4. Blood purifier

Bathua can actually give us flawless skin. The main reason behind acne and pimples is the impurity of blood. This green leafy winter veggie helps in blood purification and hence gives us flawless skin.

5. Good for eyes

Most of us have jobs that require us to stare at our screens for the majority of the day. Over time, this lifestyle can have an impact on our eyes. The zinc and iron content of bathua can ensure that our vision stays strong.

6. Promotes healthy hair

Bathua is rich in protein, minerals, and other vitamins, it helps strengthen your hair from the roots. This results in a reduction in hair fall, making your tresses soft, shiny and healthy.

Bathua is also packed with amino acids, which help in cell formation and cell repair. The green leafy veggie is also a powerhouse of Vitamin A, C, and B complex. It has an abundance of iron, phosphorus, and calcium.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

Also Read: These 5 food items are not only good for immunity but also help in fast weight loss

Also Read: Green Apples improve heart health, know 4 other amazing health benefits

Latest Health News