Anulom Vilom, Kapalbhati, Bhramari: Do these pranayamas daily to keep your lungs protected

With precarious COVID19 situation and the increasing risk of Omicron variant in the country, India is hurtling towards the third wave. In the last one week, there has been an exponential increase in covid cases and death. The country recorded 58,097 new cases of the coronavirus, along with 534 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 15,389 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.01 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,43,21,803.

Also, a new variant of coronavirus named IHU has emerged in France. The new strain that has been identified by scientists in Southern France is believed to have infected 12 people in the country.

While the study suggests that even after recovery, post-covid complications can trouble people for up to 9 months. Coronavirus has such a profound effect on the lungs that you end up having breathing problems for a year. But if you take precautions, such a situation can easily be avoided. Know from Swami Ramdev, Pranayams to strengthen our lungs.

Pranayamas to strengthen lungs:

1- Anulom Vilom: It is a specific type of controlled breathing in yoga that involves alternate nostril breathing. Hold one nostril closed while inhaling, then hold the other nostril closed while exhaling. The process is then repeated.

2- Kapalbhati: Performing the kapalbhati requires plenty of energy thereby generating a lot of body heat. It helps improve blood circulation, nervous system, digestion, activates the chakras in your body, strengthening the functions of the liver and kidneys

and helps with sinus and asthma.

3- Bhastrika: This pranayam has a great effect on the respiratory and digestive system. It drains excess phlegm from the lungs and energizes the entire body. Bhastrika oxygenates the blood increasing and helps in curing asthma.

4- Bhramari: This pranayam is the best cure for stress. It lowers one’s blood pressure, thus relieving hypertension. Bhramari also prevents heart blockages.

5- Ujjayi: This breathing technique allows you to calm your mind by focusing on your breath. Not only it helps strengthen the lungs but is also beneficial in heart diseases.

6- Udgeeth: It is a breathing technique that puts together breathing and an 'OM' sound. Udgeeth pranayama is one of the easiest pranayamas to perform and help increase memory power.