5 Health benefits and side effects of eating cloves in summer season

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DEFARMERALEX Cloves

Highlights Cloves hold anti-aging properties and anti-bacterial properties.

People with bleeding disorder should avoid cloves.

Cloves contain many health benefits and nutrients

Clove, also known as Laung, is a versatile spice, that is used in the kitchen for different recipes. It carries several health benefits, as it has vitamin E, vitamin C, folate, riboflavin, vitamin A, thiamine, vitamin D, omega-3 fatty acids along with other anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

Using cloves during summers is a big question that most people ask as it produces heat. This indicates that one should not eat cloves in Summers. However, not many people know that there is no hard and fast rule that says why one should not have it in their diet in Summers.

Benefits of Using Cloves In Summer

1. Clove Oil

If you have chest congestion, you can rub clove oil to ease the pain. The same goes for the headache or toothache remedy! Get a clove oil massage and you are good to go as it contains anti-bacterial properties that help in oral health. It relieves all the pain at once.

2. Solves Skin Problems

It helps to solve skin problems that people face during the scorching summer heat. One should add it to their diet as it has anti-ageing properties that prevent skin from sunburn.

3. Anti-cancer properties

Eugenol which is found in cloves is considered the most important agent which fights cancer cells and finishes them. It's a blessing for those who want to save themselves from illnesses.

4. It's good for bone health

It is rich in manganese and eugenol which helps in enhancing bone health. One should add this wonder spice to their diet irrespective of any season.

5. Mouth ulcers

Mouth ulcers are common during summertime, people face problems in having their food or while talking. One can chew a clove or apply clove oil to their ulcer to reduce the pain.

Side effects of using cloves during summer

Try to avoid undiluted clove oil, as it may cause sunburn which damages the skin directly. Eugenol that is present in cloves is hypersensitive for a few people, it is generally used after the doctor's advice. Pregnant ladies and children are advised to avoid the consumption of cloves. People facing liver problems should also avoid having this spice. People having blood disorder problems should not use clove oil as this causes bleeding problems.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.