Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: PM Modi to inaugurate 10th edition of event in Gandhinagar today | DETAILS

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar today (January 10). The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future' to celebrate '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success'.

PM Modi will also hold a meeting with the CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) where, at around 5:15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

Details on Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit:

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then chief minister Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Know about Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show:

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies displayed products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy and Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.

The summit will showcase Gujarat's futuristic projects and investments (DREAM City, GIFT City, Dholera SIR, Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail), encompassing new and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, aerospace and defence, plug-and-play parks, artificial intelligence, smart greenfield cities to name a few.

Know more about PM Modi's Gujarat schedule:

During his two-day visit, PM Modi yesterday held bilateral meetings with world leaders and today it will be followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

PM arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday (January 8) evening. He was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, and Governor Acharya Devvrat. The investors summit will be attended by several world leaders on Wednesday.

"Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people" PM Modi said in a post X.

