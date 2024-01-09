10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit: PM Modi holds bilateral meet with Timor-Leste President in Gandhinagar

Follow us on Image Source : NARENDRA MODI (X) PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President José Ramos-Horta

PM Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday (January 8) for a two-day visit to inaugurate the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is 'Gateway to the Future' to celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success".

PM Modi's Meeting with Timor-Leste President:

"Had an excellent meeting with José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji’s influence on President Horta’s life and work. We discussed ways to further bilateral and cultural ties between our nations." tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi was received by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel along with Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil, and Governor Acharya Devvrat. The investors summit, PM Modi said, will be attended by several world leaders, including UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed, is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat's growth and created opportunities for several people" PM Modi said in a post X.

"President Jose Ramos-Horta of Timor-Leste welcomed by CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel as he arrives in Ahmedabad for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on 'X'.

Know more about PM Modi's schedule in Gujarat:

During his two-day visit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. On January 10, Prime Minister will inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Thereafter, he will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. The Prime Minister will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5:15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

Details on 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit:

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister. The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10 to 12, 2024 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'. This Tenth Edition of the Summit will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success". There are 34 Partner countries and 16 Partner organisations for this year's Summit. Further, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions. The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability. Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceptualised in 2003 under the visionary leadership of the then chief minister Modi, has today evolved as one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

Know about Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show:

In the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show. Over the next two days, PM Modi will be participating in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes.

Gujarat to become USD 500 billion economy by 2026-27: CM Patel

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has said his government has set a target to contribute 10 per cent to India's GDP and become a USD 500 billion economy by 2026-27. At present, Gujarat, with five per cent the country's population, contributes 8.3 per cent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and in the previous year, the state accounted for 33 per cent of India's total merchandise exports, Patel said in an email interview to PTI ahead of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

The summit will showcase Gujarat's futuristic projects and investments (DREAM City, GIFT City, Dholera SIR, Ahmedabad-Mumbai High Speed Rail), encompassing new and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, electric vehicles, green hydrogen, aerospace and defence, plug-and-play parks, artificial intelligence, smart greenfield cities to name a few, he said.



