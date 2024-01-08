PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad for Vibrant Gujarat Summit, to meet global CEOs today

Follow us on Image Source : X/@NARENDRAMODI PM Modi arrives in Ahmedabad for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed at Ahmedabad airport and is en route to the Raj Bhavan for a meeting with the Governor. PM Modi took to Twitter, stating, "Landed in Ahmedabad a short while ago. Over the next two days, I will be taking part in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related programmes. It is a matter of immense joy that various world leaders will be joining us during this Summit. The coming of my brother, Mohamed Bin Zayed is very special. I have a very close association with the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, and I am glad to see how this platform has contributed to Gujarat’s growth and created opportunities for several people."

The Vibrant Gujarat Summit holds personal importance for PM Modi, who recognizes its role in fostering growth and opportunities in the state.

PM Modi's agenda at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 unveiled

On January 9th, at approximately 9:30 AM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, initiating a series of engagements. The day's agenda includes bilateral meetings with world leaders, a session with CEOs from leading global corporations, and the inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at 3 PM.

On January 10th, at around 9:45 AM, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. Subsequently, he will convene with top global corporate executives. Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to GIFT City, engaging with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum at approximately 5:15 PM.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, conceived in 2003 under the leadership of then Chief Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved into a prominent global platform for business collaboration, knowledge exchange, and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. The tenth edition, themed 'Gateway to the Future,' will celebrate "20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success."

This year's summit boasts 34 partner countries and 16 partner organizations. The Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will leverage the platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions.

The event will host seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and Transition towards Sustainability. The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show will feature products crafted using state-of-the-art technology, with a focus on sectors like E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure.

