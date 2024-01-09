'Strengthening ties': PM Modi, UAE President hold bilateral meeting ahead of Vibrant Gujarat, MOUs signed

Follow us on Image Source : @MOHAMEDBINZAYED/X PM Modi with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting here on Tuesday and hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership, officials said. Four MoUs were signed between India and the UAE in the presence of the two leaders, including one between the Gujarat government and DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, they said.

This was the fourth meeting between Modi and Al Nahyan in less than seven months.

"Giving a boost to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi held warm discussions with HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Gandhinagar.

Image Source : PTIExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar while exchanging files of MoU signed.

Four MoUs signed

In their 4th meeting in less than 7 months, the leaders hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to a shared and prosperous future," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on social media platform X.

Giving details about the MoUs in another post, Jaiswal said three of the agreements between India and the UAE were on investment cooperation in the renewal energy sector, innovative healthcare projects and food park development.

PM Modi and UAE President hold roadshow

Modi received the UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi at the Ahmedabad airport and the two leaders participated in a roadshow in the evening.

"Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi warmly received HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi as he arrived at the Ahmedabad airport.

HH @MohamedBinZayed is the Chief Guest of the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said on X.

"Reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi warmly received HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi as he arrived at the Ahmedabad airport.

HH @MohamedBinZayed is the Chief Guest of the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit," Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal shared on X.

Vibrant Gujarat

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the 10th edition of the VGGS on Wednesday, where the UAE president will be the chief guest.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations at Mahatma Mandir.

At around 3 pm, the prime minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

The VGGS is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development. There are 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations for this year's summit, a press release said.

After inaugurating the summit on Wednesday, Modi will hold a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations. He will then travel to GIFT City where, at around 5.15 pm, he will interact with prominent business leaders in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

(With inputs from agency)

Also Read: PM Modi, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold roadshow in Ahmedabad | Watch