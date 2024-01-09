PM Modi, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold roadshow in Ahmedabad | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi holds roadshow with UAE President in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad as the latter arrived to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. Both the leaders also held a long roadshow in the city.

The two leaders held a three-kilometre-long roadshow, starting from the airport. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place and stages have been set up for cultural performances on the route that the two leaders jointly covered.

Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, followed by a meeting with CEOs of top global corporations Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said.

PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat trade show

Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar, marking the beginning of his two-day visit to the state for the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and related events.

The Trade Show, recognised as one of the world's most significant, brings together many industries and business sectors under a single roof. Prime Minister Modi will lead a roadshow in Ahmedabad in the evening.

The Trade Show features products from diverse sectors, such as e-mobility, startups, MSMEs, the blue economy, green energy, and smart infrastructure, all showcasing state-of-the-art technology and innovations.

Reflecting the global interest, the Ambassador of Japan to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, expressed excitement over the participation of 70 Japanese companies focusing on semiconductors and green growth industries. Similarly, the Thai envoy to India, Pattarat Hongtong, noted the active involvement of Thailand with an exhibition showcasing the success of Thai investments in India.

Set to continue its legacy, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, initiated in 2003 under Modi's chief ministership, enters its 10th edition this year, running from January 10 to 12. Celebrating '20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat', the summit's theme, 'Gateway to the Future', focuses on futuristic opportunities and partnerships.

On January 10, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to formally inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The event will then see him engaging with CEOs of leading global corporations, followed by his visit to GIFT City, where he will interact with key players in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

This year's summit has garnered international attention as 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations are participating. The Ministry of Development of the North-Eastern Region is also leveraging this platform to highlight investment prospects in the North-Eastern regions of India.

The summit is expected to witness the signing of various projects and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), propelling industrial and technological advancement in Gujarat. Notably, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will showcase its capabilities, and discussions around Elon Musk's Tesla plant in Gujarat are anticipated, though official confirmations are pending.

With inputs from PTI

