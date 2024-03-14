Porbandar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Mansukh Mandaviya Vs Congress' Lalit Vasoya in key battle

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mansukh Mandaviya Vs Lalit Vasoya in Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency.

As the country gears up for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, political parties have initiated their campaigning efforts, engaging with citizens ahead of the polls set to take place possibly in April and May. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections will see a face-off between the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the recently established Congress-led I.N.D.I.A bloc.

In the run-up to the elections, both major parties, the BJP and the Congress, have released the list of candidates for several states. The stage is also set for the mega poll battle in Gujarat, being the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the Western state, Porbandar has emerged as a key battleground, featuring a head-to-head contest between Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, and prominent state Congress leader Lalit Vasoya.

Mansukh Mandaviya vs Lalit Vasoya

Mandaviya, making his debut in the general elections, steps into the fray as the replacement for Ramesh Dhaduk in this crucial constituency. Mandaviya's political journey includes serving as the Palitana MLA in 2002 and subsequently being elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Gujarat in 2012 and 2018.

Facing Mandaviya is Lalit Vasoya, a seasoned Congress leader and former MLA from Dhoraji, an Assembly seat near Porbandar. Vasoya aims to present a formidable challenge to the BJP minister. Notably, the Congress party previously held sway over this assembly seat until their former MLA, Arjun Modhwadia, defected to the opposing faction.

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency

Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 26 Lok Sabha (parliamentary) constituencies in Gujarat state. It is a General category parliament seat. Lok Sabha constituency literacy rate is 69.11 per cent. In the 2019 Loksabha elections, Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won with a margin of 2,28,128 votes. The runner-up was Congress leader Lalit Vasoya. This constituency witnessed 56.79 per cent voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. A total of 18 candidates had contested in this constituency in the previous general election.