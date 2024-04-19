Lok Sabha Election 2024: Amit Shah files nomination from Gandhinagar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Friday filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He was accompanied by Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Shah is contesting the election from the Gandhinagar seat. Congress has fielded its party secretary Sonal Patel from Gandhinagar.

Gujarat will head to polls in a single phase on May 7. Meanwhile, the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and 2014 results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP leader Amit Shah won the seat for the first time with a margin of 5,57,014 votes. He was polled 8,94,624 votes with a vote share of 69.58%. He defeated Congress candidate Dr CJ Chavda who got 3,37,610 votes (26.26%). The total number of valid votes polled was 12,84,090.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP stalwart and former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani won the seat for the sixth time. He was polled 7,73,539 votes with a vote share of 68.03%. Congress candidate Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel got 2,90,418 votes (25.54%) and was the runner-up. Advani defeated Patel by a margin of 4,83,121 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 11,35,495. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rituraj Mehta came third with 19,966 votes (1.76%).

