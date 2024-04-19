VIDEO: Newly-wed couple arrives in Jammu and Kashmir to cast vote in phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Newly-wed couple cast vote in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : As polling for the Lok Sabha election continues, people from all walks of life turned up to participate in one of the most important political events of the year. The first phase of the election witnessed voters ranging from first-time voters to elderly people exercising their right to vote. In an interesting scene, Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua witnessed a bride and groom appearing at the Buddhi polling booth to cast their votes along with the whole wedding procession.

Bride and groom cast their vote in Udhampur

In a similar incident, another newly-married couple exercised their right to vote immediately after getting married in Udhampur. The groom had gone to cast his vote along with his bride. After voting, the bride appealed to everyone to vote. The bride said that one must vote for the development of the country and one's area.

Visually-impaired also casts vote

On the other hand, a visually-impaired Mohammad Shahid cast his vote and gave the importance of every vote at a polling station in Udhampur. He said, " I have come here with my family to cast my vote and I appeal to everyone that you too must cast your vote."

People heading to polling stations despite heavy rain

Voting is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur-Kathua. Despite heavy rains, people are heading to polling booths to cast their votes. A pink polling station has been set up in the office of the District Development Commissioner in Udhampur and women are providing their services in this polling station. Elderly people were also seen in large numbers at different polling booths of Udhampur-Kathua to cast their votes. Voting is taking place today on one of the four seats in Jammu and Kashmir. So far voting is going on peacefully.

