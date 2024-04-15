Gujarat couple donates Rs 200 crore to become monks, to undertake barefoot journey across country

Follow us on Image Source : X/@T_INVESTOR_ The couple donated their belongings to scores of people.

A Gujarati couple has made headlines by choosing to renounce their properties valued at Rs 200 crore in pursuit of monkhood. Bhavesh Bhandari and his wife have resolved to spend the rest of their lives seeking alms from the public, according to media reports. Following their decision, the Bhandaris led a procession where they donated their belongings to scores of people. During the 4-kilometre-long procession, they distributed valuables such as mobile phones and air conditioners.

Who is Bhavesh Bhandari?

Hailing from Himmatnagar, Bhavesh Bhandari was previously involved in the construction industry. On April 22, the couple made the firm decision to relinquish all material possessions and sever all family ties, as per reports.

It should be noted here that this is not the first instance of monkhood in their family as in 2022, their two teenage children also embraced a similar lifestyle. Sources close to the Bhandari family revealed that the couple was inspired by their 19-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son's decision, ultimately choosing to follow their path of renouncing material attachments and embracing asceticism.

A challenging journey awaits couple

Embarking on a path of monkhood, a challenging journey awaits a devoted couple. They have committed to traversing the country barefoot, relying solely on the generosity of strangers for sustenance. With only a few white garments, a bowl for alms, and their cherished 'rajoharans' -- symbolic brooms of welcome -- the pair sets out on their humble pilgrimage.

