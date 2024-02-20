Gujarat: 10 Congress MLAs suspended for a day in assembly for sloganeering in House

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Assembly building in Gandhinagar.

Ten legislators from the opposition Congress faced a one-day suspension from the Gujarat Assembly on Tuesday after a tumultuous session marred by uproar and chanting regarding a reported "fake" government office in Chhota Udepur district, coupled with allegations of embezzled funds earmarked for irrigation projects.

Despite the Congress party's representation of 15 members in the Assembly, the absence of five MLAs exacerbated the chaotic proceedings.

During the budget session's question hour, Congress MLA Tushar Chaudhary probed the government on actions taken against individuals associated with the purported "fake" government office and the alleged misappropriation of funds meant for tribal area irrigation projects in Chhota Udepur district.

In response, Tribal Development Minister Kuber Dindor dismissed the existence of such an office in Chhota Udepur over the past year, rejecting the need for any corrective measures.

Discontent with the minister's response, Chaudhary asserted the discovery of five fraudulent offices in Chhota Udepur, citing the arrest of two individuals last October for illicitly acquiring government grants amounting to Rs 4.16 crore under the guise of managing irrigation projects. The subsequent arrest of former IAS officer BD Ninama in connection with securing Rs 18.59 crore further fueled controversy.

As the session progressed, Congress MLA Amrutji Thakor questioned the distribution of funds to the accused individuals, leading to conflicting accounts between Dindor's written response and his verbal explanation. In response to mounting dissatisfaction, Congress members accused the BJP government of withholding information, triggering protests within the chamber.

In a bid to restore order, state legislative and parliamentary affairs minister Rushikesh Patel motioned to suspend all disruptive Congress MLAs for the remainder of the day, including the subsequent session. Despite repeated appeals for cooperation, the opposition remained defiant, prompting Speaker Shankar Chaudhary to uphold the suspension initiated by the ruling BJP.

