Monday, February 19, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat: Massive blaze engulfs Palanpur market yard in Banaskantha

Gujarat: Massive blaze engulfs Palanpur market yard in Banaskantha

Upon receiving the distress call, a team of fire tenders promptly rushed to the scene to tackle the raging inferno. Their immediate objective was to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading further across the market yard.

Nitin Kumar Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2024 13:59 IST
Gujarat
Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Site where fire took place in Palanpur market yard in Banaskantha.

A significant fire erupted at the Palanpur market yard located in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Monday morning, sparking concerns among locals and authorities alike. Efforts to extinguish the fire were underway, with firefighters working diligently to bring the situation under control. Despite the challenges posed by the massive flames, responders remained committed to their task, employing various firefighting techniques to combat the blaze effectively.

 

Cause of the Fire Remains Unclear

As the firefighting operation continued, authorities expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the cause of the fire. Investigations into the incident were initiated to determine the exact factors contributing to the outbreak of the inferno.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Gujarat News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement