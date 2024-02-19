Gujarat: Massive blaze engulfs Palanpur market yard in Banaskantha

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Gujarat: Site where fire took place in Palanpur market yard in Banaskantha.

A significant fire erupted at the Palanpur market yard located in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Monday morning, sparking concerns among locals and authorities alike. Efforts to extinguish the fire were underway, with firefighters working diligently to bring the situation under control. Despite the challenges posed by the massive flames, responders remained committed to their task, employing various firefighting techniques to combat the blaze effectively.

Cause of the Fire Remains Unclear

As the firefighting operation continued, authorities expressed concerns about the uncertainty surrounding the cause of the fire. Investigations into the incident were initiated to determine the exact factors contributing to the outbreak of the inferno.