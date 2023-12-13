Gujarat: AAP MLA Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani resigns, likely to join BJP

Follow us on Image Source : X AAP MLA Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani

Gujarat: Aam Aadmi (AAP) Party MLA Bhupendrabhai Gandubhai Bhayani resigned from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday. He may join the Bharatiya Janata Party, said the sources.

Bhayani, who represented Visavadar seat in Junagadh district, handed over his resignation to Gujarat assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary in Gandhinagar in the morning, an official said.

In his resignation letter, which was circulated on social media, Bhayani, who also goes by the name Bhupat Bhayani, said he is resigning as an MLA, but did not mention any reason behind the decision.

In the last Gujarat Assembly Elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led party performed exceptionally well by winning five constituencies with around 13 per cent vote share. But the latest development is a big jolt to the party as it was hoping to expand its footprints in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.