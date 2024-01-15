Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's ailing elder sister passes away

Amit Shah's sister, Rajeshwariben Shah, was had been sick for some time now and had been undergoing treatment in Mumbai.

Ahmedabad Updated on: January 15, 2024 17:42 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's elder sister Rajeshwariben Shah breathed her last in Mumbai on Monday, a BJP office-bearer informed. Rajeshwariben, who was in her mid-60s, was undergoing treatment in Mumbai as she had been keeping unwell for some time. 

Amit Shah has cancelled all his engagements in Gujarat following the demise of Rajeshwariben Shah, a BJP official said. "Following the death of his ailing sister, Shah has cancelled all his programs for the day. Rajeshwariben's mortal remains have been brought at her residence here today morning and her last rites will be performed at Thaltej crematorium in the afternoon," he said.

Shah, who represents Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was in Ahmedabad since Sunday to celebrate Makar Sankranti with BJP supporters. On Monday, he was scheduled to attend two events in Banaskantha and Gandhinagar districts.

In Banaskantha, Shah, who also handles the Cooperation portfolio, was scheduled to inaugurate various projects of Banas Dairy at Deodar village. In the afternoon, he was scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects at Rashtriya Raksha University in Gandhinagar.

(With inputs from PTI)

