Amit Shah participates in Uttarayan Mahotsav in Gujarat, flies kite | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Amit Shah flies kites in Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday participated in Uttarayan Patang Mahotsav in Gujarat's Gandhinagar where he flew kites along with supporters. He has also offered prayers at Lord Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad.

A prominent festival on the Indian calendar, devotees make offerings to the Hindu deity Surya on Makar Sankranti. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the winter solstice and the start of longer days.

Observed on January 14 every year, the festival is known by various names in different parts of the country such as Pongal, Bihu, and Maghi. Devotees in several parts of the country performed rituals at different ghats.

In Gujarat, the festival is celebrated as Uttarayan as it marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara. The state is well-known for its International Kite Flying Festival. After finishing their morning prayers, people gather on their terraces with colourful kites.

During the kite flying festival, people are often heard shouting "Kai Po Che" to the losing team. Aside from that, people eat delicacies like Chikki, which is made of sesame seeds and peanuts, and Undhiyu, which is made of winter vegetables. Also known to strengthen the bond of friendship, this festival is all about making khichdi, kite flying, sesame sweets, and coconut laddoos. Makar Sankranti marks a message, that the winter season is now clearly, leaving.

(With inputs from ANI)

